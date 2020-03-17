Industry

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

By Sue Brooks

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are -14.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.65% or -$1.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.83% and -13.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the PDD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PDD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $278.75. The forecasts give the Pinduoduo Inc. stock a price target range of $509.91 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $145.95. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.69% or 77.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 53.80% in the current quarter to -$1.58, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.47, up 50.80% from -$3.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.56 and $1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.38 for the next year.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW), on the other hand, is trading around $3.90 with a market cap of $2.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Genworth Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,866,005 shares. Insider sales totaled 690,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.63M shares after the latest sales, with 67.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 500.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial Inc. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.79 million shares worth more than $263.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 47.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.55 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

