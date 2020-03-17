Stocks that are not receiving major attention: PPD Inc. (PPD), Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

PPD Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) shares are -38.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.52% or -$4.49 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.96% and -41.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, UBS recommended the PPD stock is a Buy, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PPD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.54. The forecasts give the PPD Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.11% or 36.17%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.2, up 9.90% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), on the other hand, is trading around $24.27 with a market cap of $10.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Chewy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 3,983,774 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,502,202 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 61.18M shares after the latest sales, with 15.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 45.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.8 million shares worth more than $371.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 23.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 5.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.64 million and represent 9.78% of shares outstanding.