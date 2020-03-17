Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), FGL Holdings (FG)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are -65.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.84% or -$3.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.58% and -65.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Berenberg recommended the SBRA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SBRA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.64. The forecasts give the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.2% or 50.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 6.40% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 491,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 398,888. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 399,655 and 211,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Raymond J, a Director at the company, sold 58,000 shares worth $1.25 million at $21.47 per share on Aug 26. The Chairman, CEO and President had earlier sold another 113,000 SBRA shares valued at $2.72 million on Nov 04. The shares were sold at $24.05 per share.

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), on the other hand, is trading around $9.89 with a market cap of $2.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at FGL Holdings over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 59,635 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.79M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 203.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FGL Holdings having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.