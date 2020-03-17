Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) shares are -43.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.43% or -$1.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.58% and -41.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the HBI stock is a Underweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the HBI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.23. The forecasts give the Hanesbrands Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.91% or -4.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, down -3.50% from $1.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,336,447 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 506,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,077,483 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON JOIA M, a Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec at the company, bought 7,100 shares worth $99178.0 at $13.97 per share on Aug 14. The Group President, IW Americas had earlier sold another 93,261 HBI shares valued at $1.51 million on Oct 22. The shares were sold at $16.14 per share. Evans Gerald (Chief Executive Officer) bought 10,000 shares at $14.74 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $147350.0 while Hytinen Barry, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 10,000 shares on May 08 for $175600.0 with each share fetching $17.56.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), on the other hand, is trading around $17.20 with a market cap of $11.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Altice USA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 16,288,984 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 140.01M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 320.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA Inc. having a total of 522 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.1 million shares worth more than $768.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, with the investment firm holding over 26.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $710.84 million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.