Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) shares are -31.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.50% or -$4.53 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.30% and -27.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 11, 2019, Nomura recommended the HDB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Bernstein had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on September 09, 2019. 47 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the HDB stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 47 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 40 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.00. The forecasts give the HDFC Bank Limited stock a price target range of $69.36 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.31. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.8% or 10.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.30% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.96, up 13.40% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.29 for the next year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.17 with a market cap of $25.17M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 62.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 57.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 66.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.