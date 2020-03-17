Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares are -16.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.11% or -$20.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.93% down YTD and -13.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.93% and -26.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the NEE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Sell on February 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NEE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $201.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $268.50. The forecasts give the NextEra Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $290.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $242.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.56% or 16.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to $2.12, down from the $2.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.08, up 3.70% from $8.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.36 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 76 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 416,968 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 395,820. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 301,491 and 159,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $212400.0 at $212.40 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 NEE shares valued at $880000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $220.00 per share. CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $243.60 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $243600.0 while ROBO JAMES L, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 70,969 shares on Mar 02 for $18.58 million with each share fetching $261.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.08 with a market cap of $275.27M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NEX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $197.08 million. This represented a 62.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $528.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.66 billion from $1.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $305.46 million, significantly lower than the $350.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $97.63 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.28M shares after the latest sales, with 32.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 204.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares worth more than $268.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Feinberg Stephen held 19.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.73 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.