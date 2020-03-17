Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), Morgan Stanley (MS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) shares are -87.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -57.99% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +68.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.49% down YTD and -85.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.46% and -80.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the OAS stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 11, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OAS stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.93. The forecasts give the Oasis Petroleum Inc. stock a price target range of $8.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 95.17% or 16.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.44, down -24.40% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,356,895 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 593,322. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,228,647 and 502,729 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reid Taylor L, a President and COO at the company, bought 45,060 shares worth $124366.0 at $2.76 per share on Aug 14. The President and COO had earlier bought another 23,188 OAS shares valued at $64231.0 on Aug 14. The shares were bought at $2.77 per share. Nusz Thomas B (Chairman and CEO) bought 30,000 shares at $2.76 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $82800.0 while Hagale John E, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Aug 08 for $85500.0 with each share fetching $2.85.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), on the other hand, is trading around $31.65 with a market cap of $59.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Morgan Stanley (MS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.95 billion. This represented a 63.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.86 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $40.77 billion, significantly higher than the $7.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $38.95 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Morgan Stanley over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 979,526 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,361,250 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 386.59M shares after the latest sales, with -3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.50% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Morgan Stanley having a total of 1,499 institutions that hold shares in the company.