Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Olin Corporation (OLN), Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) shares are -45.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.85% or -$1.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.88% down YTD and -47.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.01% and -46.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, SunTrust recommended the OLN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on November 04, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $9.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.14. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.2.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 127.30% in the current quarter to -$0.25, down from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, down -2.70% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 251,803 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 82,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,295 and 14,218 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sutton Scott McDougald, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $234882.0 at $15.66 per share on Aug 23. The EVP, Synergies & Systems had earlier sold another 9,000 OLN shares valued at $151770.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $16.86 per share. Alderman Heidi S (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $16.69 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $33374.0 while Smith Vince J, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Aug 12 for $85000.0 with each share fetching $17.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), on the other hand, is trading around $41.85 with a market cap of $9.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TAP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $655.3 million. This represented a 73.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.75 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.86 billion from $28.75 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.9 billion, significantly lower than the $2.33 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.60% with a share float percentage of 176.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molson Coors Beverage Company having a total of 816 institutions that hold shares in the company.