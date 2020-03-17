Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares are -71.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.12% or -$3.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.98% and -66.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 23, 2019, Standpoint Research recommended the CCL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CCL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.29. The forecasts give the Carnival Corporation & Plc stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.31% or 36.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.00% in the current quarter to $0.29, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.46, down -2.10% from $4.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.1 and $0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 474,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 200,225. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 326,748 and 190,225 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $930000.0 at $46.50 per share on Jul 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CCL shares valued at $204151.0 on Oct 03. The shares were sold at $40.83 per share. DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) bought 13,300 shares at $45.12 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $600096.0 while DONALD ARNOLD W, (President & CEO) bought 8,750 shares on Jun 25 for $397171.0 with each share fetching $45.39.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), on the other hand, is trading around $42.72 with a market cap of $153.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Oracle Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 334,872 shares. Insider sales totaled 346,836 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13B shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 35.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.60% with a share float percentage of 2.06B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oracle Corporation having a total of 2,452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.5 million shares worth more than $8.98 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 157.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.32 billion and represent 4.89% of shares outstanding.