Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) shares are -9.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.72% or -$5.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.67% down YTD and -6.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.95% and -16.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CMS stock is a In-line, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 25, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CMS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $56.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.80. The forecasts give the CMS Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.99% or 8.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.40% in the current quarter to $0.86, up from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.67, up 4.10% from $2.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,022 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 277,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 226,612 and 81,003 in purchases and sales respectively.

RUSSELL JOHN G, a Director at the company, sold 5,600 shares worth $383965.0 at $68.57 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,600 CMS shares valued at $351414.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $62.75 per share. RUSSELL JOHN G (Director) sold 5,600 shares at $62.46 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $349797.0 while RUSSELL JOHN G, (Director) sold 5,600 shares on Dec 02 for $341792.0 with each share fetching $61.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), on the other hand, is trading around $26.17 with a market cap of $7.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $672.29 million, significantly higher than the $341.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $330.19 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.45% with a share float percentage of 202.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 14.83 million shares worth more than $653.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.32 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.