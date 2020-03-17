Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares are -29.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.83% or -$6.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.10% and -34.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the FE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.62. The forecasts give the FirstEnergy Corp. stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.86% or 27.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.50% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.57, up 2.90% from $2.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $1.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 597,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 589,295 and 419,672 in purchases and sales respectively.

