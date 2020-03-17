Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Fiserv Inc. (FISV), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are -25.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.67% or -$17.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.08% down YTD and -25.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.85% and -28.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the FISV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $86.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $134.64. The forecasts give the Fiserv Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $116.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.3% or 25.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.90% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.96, up 5.70% from $4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.17 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 85 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,614,013 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,358,467. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,889 and 298,176 in purchases and sales respectively.

Simons Doyle, a Director at the company, sold 13,728 shares worth $1.68 million at $122.50 per share on Feb 10. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 FISV shares valued at $3.08 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $123.20 per share. YABUKI JEFFERY W (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares at $118.58 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $2.96 million while YABUKI JEFFERY W, (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Dec 18 for $2.9 million with each share fetching $116.19.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), on the other hand, is trading around $10.56 with a market cap of $5.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NRZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $247.01 million. This represented a 65.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $714.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.62 billion, significantly lower than the -$1.23 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.62 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at New Residential Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 36,540 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.67M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.60% with a share float percentage of 413.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Residential Investment Corp. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company.