Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), New Gold Inc. (NGD)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares are -31.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.67% or -$1.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.12% and -31.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2017, Jefferies recommended the IBN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 16, 2018. 45 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the IBN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 45 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 41 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.45. The forecasts give the ICICI Bank Limited stock a price target range of $19.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.07. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.55% or 31.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 44.20% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), on the other hand, is trading around $0.50 with a market cap of $398.76M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.10% with a share float percentage of 674.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 75.61 million shares worth more than $66.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 43.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.39 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.