Summarizing The Case For Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) shares are -13.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.56% or -$3.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.19% and -19.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Scotiabank recommended the LNT stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LNT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.39.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.00% in the current quarter to $0.55, up from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.43, up 2.60% from $2.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 100,599 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,173. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,658 and 30,173 in purchases and sales respectively.

GALLEGOS JAMES H, a SVP, Gen Cnsl and Corp Sec at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $261437.0 at $52.29 per share on Aug 29. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 941 LNT shares valued at $50000.0 on Sep 03. The shares were bought at $53.15 per share. GALLEGOS JAMES H (SVP, Gen Cnsl and Corp Sec) sold 5,000 shares at $50.00 per share on Jun 14 for a total of $250000.0 while KAMPLING PATRICIA L, (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,000 shares on Jun 03 for $475546.0 with each share fetching $47.55.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), on the other hand, is trading around $29.69 with a market cap of $4.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at East West Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 154,270 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 144.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with East West Bancorp Inc. having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.66 million shares worth more than $811.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $659.71 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.