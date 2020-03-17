Summarizing The Case For CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares are -52.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.39% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.84% and -53.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the COMM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the COMM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.08. The forecasts give the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.9% or 3.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 9.30% from $2.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 541,804 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 357,998. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,106 and 122,603 in purchases and sales respectively.

Edwards Marvin S Jr, a President and CEO at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $212322.0 at $7.08 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 15,000 COMM shares valued at $103307.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.89 per share. Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) bought 15,000 shares at $6.85 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $102710.0 while WYATT FRANK B II, (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 12 for $169905.0 with each share fetching $6.80.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), on the other hand, is trading around $11.83 with a market cap of $5.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at People’s United Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 640,734 shares. Insider sales totaled 465,320 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.72M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.50% with a share float percentage of 431.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with People’s United Financial Inc. having a total of 716 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.23 million shares worth more than $865.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 49.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $835.3 million and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.