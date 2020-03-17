Summarizing The Case For EQT Corporation (EQT), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares are -20.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.81% or -$0.84 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.09% and 60.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the EQT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EQT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.38. The forecasts give the EQT Corporation stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.88% or -44.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 85.70% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.48, down -10.00% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.34 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 925,730 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,970. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,870 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Centofanti Erin R., a Former EVP, Production at the company, sold 2,970 shares worth $47609.0 at $16.03 per share on Jun 13. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 EQT shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $6.00 per share. McNally Robert Joseph (President & CEO) bought 13,572 shares at $18.37 per share on May 29 for a total of $249318.0 while Rice Daniel J. IV, (Director) bought 1,025 shares on Apr 01 for $21259.0 with each share fetching $20.74.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.10 with a market cap of $426.87M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 277,419 shares. Insider sales totaled 70,266 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 421.37k shares after the latest sales, with 181.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 137.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Loews Corporation with over 73.12 million shares worth more than $525.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Loews Corporation held 53.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 13.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.42 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.