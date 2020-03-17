Summarizing The Case For Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares are -75.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.68% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.67% down YTD and -74.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.07% and -70.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MUR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Scotia Howard Weil had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on November 13, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the MUR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.75. The forecasts give the Murphy Oil Corporation stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.71% or 18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.90% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, down -2.30% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.94 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 698,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 485,784. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 691,518 and 280,155 in purchases and sales respectively.

JEFFERY BARRY F.R., a Vice President at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $33375.0 at $6.68 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 75,000 MUR shares valued at $488295.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.51 per share. MURPHY ROBERT MADISON (Director) bought 158,000 shares at $6.40 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $1.01 million while Mirosh Walentin, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Mar 03 for $19000.0 with each share fetching $19.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), on the other hand, is trading around $36.31 with a market cap of $9.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $785.37 million. This represented a 72.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.79 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.98 billion from $9.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $469.78 million, significantly lower than the $941.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $146.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 1,129,790 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 72.72M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 140.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company.