Summarizing The Case For Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) shares are -69.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.49% or -$1.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.70% and -65.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PAGP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PAGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.63. The forecasts give the Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.62% or 41.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, down -7.80% from $2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 400,373 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,080,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,187 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ARMSTRONG GREG L, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $145000.0 at $7.25 per share on Mar 12. The President & CCO had earlier bought another 20,000 PAGP shares valued at $147100.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $7.36 per share. PEFANIS HARRY N (President & CCO) bought 30,000 shares at $14.39 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $431787.0 while Chiang Willie CW, (Chairman and CEO) bought 34,328 shares on Feb 25 for $538816.0 with each share fetching $15.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI), on the other hand, is trading around $19.00 with a market cap of $5.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 206,456 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.96M shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 224.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.52 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 26.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.