T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) And Incyte Corporation (INCY) Saying Scary Stuff?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) shares are -19.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.11% or -$9.78 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.88% and -28.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the TROW stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $97.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $127.38. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.42.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.10% in the current quarter to $2.02, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.3, up 5.10% from $8.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $2.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 147 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 710,383 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 530,981. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 279,874 and 143,286 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hiebler Jessica M, a Principal Accounting Officer at the company, sold 800 shares worth $98702.0 at $123.38 per share on Dec 16. The Vice President had earlier sold another 56,998 TROW shares valued at $7.84 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $137.51 per share. Higginbotham Robert C.T. (Vice President) sold 13,243 shares at $124.14 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $1.64 million while Robert W. Sharps, (Vice President) sold 12,400 shares on Dec 16 for $1.53 million with each share fetching $123.70.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), on the other hand, is trading around $71.60 with a market cap of $16.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Incyte Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 382,513 shares. Insider sales totaled 269,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.43M shares after the latest sales, with 15.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 215.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Incyte Corporation having a total of 849 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 31.98 million shares worth more than $2.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.