TAL Education Group (TAL) Vs. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS): Those Ticking Clocks

By Winifred Gerald

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares are 0.44% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.95% or -$4.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.45% and -17.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the TAL stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $48.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.51. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -44.40% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, up 33.40% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.82 for the next year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), on the other hand, is trading around $14.86 with a market cap of $872.61M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 58.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 5.52 million shares worth more than $200.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.14 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

