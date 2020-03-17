Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Vs. Workday Inc. (WDAY): Updated Outlook

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) shares are -57.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -35.61% or -$5.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.49% and -65.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 01, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TMHC stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TMHC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.33. The forecasts give the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.73% or 48.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.00% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.9, up 47.10% from $2.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,462,213 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 884,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,310,211 and 196,846 in purchases and sales respectively.

Terracciano Joseph, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 500 shares worth $7055.0 at $14.11 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier bought another 500 TMHC shares valued at $7075.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $14.15 per share. Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,259 shares at $26.48 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $86289.0 while Palmer Sheryl, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares on Feb 21 for $1.4 million with each share fetching $28.07.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), on the other hand, is trading around $120.19 with a market cap of $30.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $200.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Workday Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 2,715,772 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,602,154 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 86 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -73.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.19M shares after the latest sales, with 69.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 168.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workday Inc. having a total of 866 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.58 million shares worth more than $3.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 12.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 billion and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.