Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock Plunged by -18.58 yesterday

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 6.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $176.99 and a high of $968.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $546.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -101.55% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.01% off the consensus price target high of $1060.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -71.18% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $445.07, the stock is -39.84% and -32.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.16 million and changing -18.58% at the moment leaves the stock 21.25% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 61.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $658.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $368.36.

The stock witnessed a -44.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.74%, and is -26.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.65% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 48016 employees, a market worth around $92.71B and $24.58B in sales. and $24.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 32.01. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.46% and -54.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 11 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $6.62B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

1,188 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with 37.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.66% while institutional investors hold 68.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.31M, and float is at 146.07M with Short Float at 11.42%. Institutions hold 54.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.83 million shares valued at $5.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 10.69 million shares valued at $4.47 billion to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.41 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $3.52 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 6.71 million with a market value of $2.81 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taneja Vaibhav, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Taneja Vaibhav sold 1,934 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $902.23 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1925.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $891.93 per share for $3.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3805.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Gracias Antonio J. (Director) disposed off 77,152 shares at an average price of $892.65 for $68.87 million. The insider now directly holds 509 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -8.80% down over the past 12 months. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is -26.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.