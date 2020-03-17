The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) turns bearish with loss of -6.19 points

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -27.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.60 and a high of $64.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $46.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.19% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.92% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 22.06% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.53, the stock is -26.53% and -30.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.18 million and changing -13.25% at the moment leaves the stock -21.32% off its SMA200. BX registered 16.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.52.

The stock witnessed a -35.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.18%, and is -13.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has around 2905 employees, a market worth around $54.83B and $7.34B in sales. and $7.34B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.39 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.63% and -37.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

1,194 institutions hold shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), with 5.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 57.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 57.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.65 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.59% of the BX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 33.01 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 17.94 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 17.87 million with a market value of $999.83 million.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackstone Group Inc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc bought 68,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $26.31 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 745045.0 shares.

The Blackstone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) bought a total of 333,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $26.02 per share for $8.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 676058.0 shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) acquired 14,331 shares at an average price of $27.57 for $395101.0. The insider now directly holds 342,093 shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX).