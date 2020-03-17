The decline in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -50.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $9.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.05 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 33.18% higher than the price target low of $6.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is -31.78% and -40.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.07 million and changing -14.81% at the moment leaves the stock -45.57% off its SMA200. BBD registered -52.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a -41.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.51%, and is -19.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.72% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 97329 employees, a market worth around $35.58B. Current P/E ratio is 6.33 and Fwd P/E is 5.21. Distance from 52-week low is 5.23% and -55.73% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with the EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.03B, and float is at 5.76B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 20.24% of the Float.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is -48.56% lower over the past 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -52.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.04% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.