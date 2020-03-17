The decline in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is -39.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.22 and a high of $22.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.05% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.73, the stock is -34.42% and -38.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.42 million and changing -13.87% at the moment leaves the stock -37.78% off its SMA200. KMI registered -35.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.42.

The stock witnessed a -41.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.82%, and is -20.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 11086 employees, a market worth around $32.25B and $13.21B in sales. and $13.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.67% and -43.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.45B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,530 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 311.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.75% while institutional investors hold 74.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 64.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 164.24 million shares valued at $3.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 135.04 million shares valued at $2.86 billion to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 104.65 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $2.22 billion, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 39.62 million with a market value of $838.68 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KINDER RICHARD D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KINDER RICHARD D bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $15.51 per share for a total of $7.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244.54 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $19.51 per share for $5.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 244.04 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, KEAN STEVEN J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.61 for $93045.0. The insider now directly holds 6,532,048 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -56.97% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.07% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.