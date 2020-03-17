The decline in Sprint Corporation (S) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is 48.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $10.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $8.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -93.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is -15.33% and 14.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.11 million and changing -11.25% at the moment leaves the stock 18.30% off its SMA200. S registered 20.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.54.

The stock witnessed a -10.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.94%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Sprint Corporation (S) has around 28500 employees, a market worth around $36.39B and $32.46B in sales. and $32.46B in sales Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.46% and -23.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Sprint Corporation (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprint Corporation (S) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprint Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $7.98B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -748.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sprint Corporation (S) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Sprint Corporation (S), with 7.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 2.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.71B, and float is at 653.90M with Short Float at 18.65%. Institutions hold 2.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 100.11 million shares valued at $521.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.43% of the S Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 90.05 million shares valued at $469.18 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 37.75 million shares representing 0.92% and valued at over $196.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 37.32 million with a market value of $194.43 million.

Sprint Corporation (S) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Sprint Corporation (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRACIA JORGE ENRIQUE, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that GRACIA JORGE ENRIQUE sold 272,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $9.82 per share for a total of $2.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712234.0 shares.

Sprint Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that SCHIEBER PAUL W JR (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 83,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $10.04 per share for $843199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 181429.0 shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, GRACIA JORGE ENRIQUE (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,074 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $14518.0. The insider now directly holds 868,484 shares of Sprint Corporation (S).

Sprint Corporation (S): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) that is trading -88.98% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -19.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.