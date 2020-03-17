The Home Depot Inc. (HD) up -9.48% since start of the year

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is -24.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $179.57 and a high of $247.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $205.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -40.71% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.72% off the consensus price target high of $288.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 26.68% higher than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.96, the stock is -28.08% and -28.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.36 million and changing -19.79% at the moment leaves the stock -25.74% off its SMA200. HD registered -9.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $229.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $221.99.

The stock witnessed a -31.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.20%, and is -21.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has around 413000 employees, a market worth around $201.00B and $110.23B in sales. and $110.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.10 and Fwd P/E is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.14% and -33.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.00%).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Home Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.36 with sales reaching $27.56B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Top Institutional Holders

3,198 institutions hold shares in The Home Depot Inc. (HD), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 71.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 71.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.86 million shares valued at $18.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the HD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 72.02 million shares valued at $15.73 billion to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 52.16 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $11.39 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 39.38 million with a market value of $8.6 billion.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carey Matt, the company’s EVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Carey Matt bought 4,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $210.78 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72118.0 shares.

The Home Depot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Lennie William G. (EVP, Outside Sales and Service) sold a total of 9,848 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $234.34 per share for $2.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32995.0 shares of the HD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Gooden Linda R (Director) acquired 1,120 shares at an average price of $214.53 for $240274.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading -59.98% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.