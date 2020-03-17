The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 9.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.96% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.65% and -29.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the BLDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BLDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.15. The forecasts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.94% or 1.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 24.40% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.50 with a market cap of $422.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 143.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $39.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 5.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.6 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.