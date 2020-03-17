The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares are -88.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.09% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +50.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.55% down YTD and -87.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 37.37% and -80.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Cowen recommended the CPE stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.45. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 125.10% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 70 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,241,880 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 154,682. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,885,694 and 61,728 in purchases and sales respectively.

Conaway Gregory F, a Vice President & CAO at the company, bought 200,000 shares worth $96900.0 at $0.48 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 CPE shares valued at $51610.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $0.52 per share. WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) bought 300,000 shares at $0.48 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $143790.0 while WEBSTER STEVEN A, (Director) bought 200,000 shares on Mar 10 for $102400.0 with each share fetching $0.51.

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.41 with a market cap of $1.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $423.0 million. This represented a 4.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $443.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.86 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.41 billion from $8.62 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.26 billion, significantly higher than the $883.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$105.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at WPX Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 1,761,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 528,747 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.44M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.72% with a share float percentage of 411.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WPX Energy Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.08 million shares worth more than $413.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.2 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.