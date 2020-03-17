The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares are -17.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.77% or -$2.31 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.45% down YTD and -18.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.35% and -28.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, SunTrust recommended the EXEL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EXEL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.54. The forecasts give the Exelixis Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.69% or 27.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, down -8.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 100 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,301,146 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,489,721. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 699,956 and 827,023 in purchases and sales respectively.

FELDBAUM CARL B, a Director at the company, sold 38,000 shares worth $716013.0 at $18.84 per share on Mar 03. The Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO had earlier sold another 100,000 EXEL shares valued at $1.94 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $19.40 per share. MORRISSEY MICHAEL (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares at $18.91 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $472850.0 while Schwab Gisela, (Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO) sold 40,000 shares on Feb 19 for $860000.0 with each share fetching $21.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), on the other hand, is trading around $75.56 with a market cap of $18.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALXN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $729.3 million. This represented a 47.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.97 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.54 billion from $14.81 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $64.0 million while total current assets were at $5.08 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.08 billion, significantly higher than the $426.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.93 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 129,077 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,274 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 584.5k shares after the latest sales, with 57.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 220.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 1,000 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.