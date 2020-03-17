The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), Arconic Inc. (ARNC)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares are -23.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.05% or -$2.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -4.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.90% and -20.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LK stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The forecasts give the Luckin Coffee Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.96% or 24.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.26 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), on the other hand, is trading around $17.44 with a market cap of $8.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Arconic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 1,429,085 shares. Insider sales totaled 603,876 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.19M shares after the latest sales, with 84.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 432.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Inc. having a total of 775 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Management Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 41.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.