The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are -40.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.37% or -$37.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.43% and -45.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the LULU stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LULU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $138.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $258.43. The forecasts give the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock a price target range of $330.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $190.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.88% or 26.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $2.24, up from the $1.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.89, up 20.40% from $3.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,746,291 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,750,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 201,724 and 211,543 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilson Dennis J., a Director by deputization at the company, sold 34,931 shares worth $7.9 million at $226.16 per share on Mar 04. The Director by deputization had earlier sold another 35,725 LULU shares valued at $7.91 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $221.35 per share. Wilson Dennis J. (Director by deputization) sold 34,234 shares at $230.76 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $7.9 million while Wilson Dennis J., (Director by deputization) sold 35,489 shares on Mar 02 for $7.9 million with each share fetching $222.60.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.50 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Retail Properties of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 425,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 137,485 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.64M shares after the latest sales, with 34.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.10% with a share float percentage of 212.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Properties of America Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.91 million shares worth more than $389.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.74 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.