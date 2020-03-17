The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), Medtronic plc (MDT)

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares are -17.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.27% or -$14.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.11% and -22.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 04, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PEP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on December 16, 2019. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $113.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.19. The forecasts give the PepsiCo Inc. stock a price target range of $164.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $115.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.04% or 1.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.70% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.88, up 4.00% from $5.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.56 and $1.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,210,798 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,038,898. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 231,880 and 77,322 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tanner Kirk, a CEO, PBNA at the company, sold 9,573 shares worth $1.23 million at $128.15 per share on Aug 02. The SVP and Controller had earlier sold another 8,571 PEP shares valued at $1.26 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $146.68 per share. Williams Steven C (CEO, PFNA) sold 2,420 shares at $133.95 per share on Jul 11 for a total of $324170.0 while Laguarta Ramon, (Chairman and CEO) sold 15,431 shares on May 16 for $2.0 million with each share fetching $129.43.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), on the other hand, is trading around $77.43 with a market cap of $113.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Medtronic plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 409,020 shares. Insider sales totaled 404,878 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 791.28k shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 1.34B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medtronic plc having a total of 2,089 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 111.69 million shares worth more than $10.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 106.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.73 billion and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.