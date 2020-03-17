These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Baidu Inc. (BIDU), FireEye Inc. (FEYE)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are -29.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.58% or -$10.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.91% and -33.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the BIDU stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BIDU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $89.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1028.19. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 91.28.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $45.8, up 4.20% from $52.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.28 and $15.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $63.43 for the next year.

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.11 with a market cap of $2.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at FireEye Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 660,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 520,465 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.68M shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.60% with a share float percentage of 217.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FireEye Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.04 million shares worth more than $314.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $250.73 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.