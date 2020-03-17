Industry

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Baidu Inc. (BIDU), FireEye Inc. (FEYE)

By Richard Addington

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are -29.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.58% or -$10.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.91% and -33.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the BIDU stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BIDU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $89.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1028.19. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 91.28.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $45.8, up 4.20% from $52.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.28 and $15.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $63.43 for the next year.

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.11 with a market cap of $2.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at FireEye Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 660,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 520,465 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.68M shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.60% with a share float percentage of 217.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FireEye Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.04 million shares worth more than $314.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $250.73 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.

Industry

Who are the Institutional Holders in Square Inc. (SQ)?

Sue Brooks - 0
Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is -34.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.31 and a high of...
Read more
Industry

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) stock Plunged by -8.90 yesterday

Winifred Gerald - 0
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is -23.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.23 and a...
Read more
Industry

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Radian Group Inc. (RDN), Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK)

Andrew Francis - 0
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) shares are -37.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.21% or -$2.8 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), Square Inc. (SQ)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares are -40.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.99% or $1.25 higher in...
Read more

Why has Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) dropped -13.84 in last trading?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -47.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a...
Read more

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) turns bullish with gain of 11.50 points

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is 0.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Which institution holds the most shares in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) is -24.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a...
Read more

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) up 64.80% since start of the year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high...
Read more

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is -28.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.46 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us