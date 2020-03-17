These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), The Southern Company (SO)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares are -88.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.44% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -87.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.73% and -80.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CDEV stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 11, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CDEV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.59. The forecasts give the Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 95.75% or 15.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.15, down -3.30% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,085,647 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 64,847. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 748,257 and 27,512 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAPIRO STEVEN J, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $96150.0 at $1.92 per share on Mar 03. The VP, Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 CDEV shares valued at $19150.0 on Mar 04. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share. Glyphis George S. (VP, Chief Financial Officer) bought 15,000 shares at $1.91 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $28697.0 while O’Connor Davis O, (VP, General Counsel) bought 10,000 shares on Dec 03 for $30291.0 with each share fetching $3.03.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), on the other hand, is trading around $47.62 with a market cap of $55.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 140 times at The Southern Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 3,548,260 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,899,568 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 74 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 215.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.50% with a share float percentage of 1.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Southern Company having a total of 1,771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.58 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.