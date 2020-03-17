These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares are -73.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.66% or -$0.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.23% and -66.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CLR stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.52. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.75.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.32, down -8.90% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.65 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,360,005 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,116,162. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,311,352 and 1,290,376 in purchases and sales respectively.

Taylor Timothy Garth, a Director at the company, bought 13,386 shares worth $101762.0 at $7.60 per share on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 110,000 CLR shares valued at $950950.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $8.65 per share. Hart John D (Sr. VP & CFO) bought 1,200 shares at $17.39 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $20871.0 while Hart John D, (Sr. VP & CFO) bought 15,000 shares on Feb 28 for $254415.0 with each share fetching $16.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), on the other hand, is trading around $69.54 with a market cap of $20.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $111.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 455,125 shares. Insider sales totaled 290,613 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.63M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 272.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. having a total of 857 institutions that hold shares in the company.