These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: NiSource Inc. (NI), Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) shares are -24.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.84% or -$4.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.38% and -30.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the NI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.58. The forecasts give the NiSource Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.55% or 25.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.70% in the current quarter to $0.81, down from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.35, up 5.40% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 498,029 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 325,679. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 448,817 and 161,056 in purchases and sales respectively.

Surface Suzanne K., a Chief Services Officer at the company, sold 7,407 shares worth $212951.0 at $28.75 per share on Mar 04. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 12,650 NI shares valued at $375199.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $29.66 per share. Hightman Carrie J (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,696 shares at $29.50 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $345032.0 while Vegas Pablo, (EVP & President, Gas Utilities) sold 11,148 shares on Mar 02 for $301219.0 with each share fetching $27.02.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.12 with a market cap of $7.58M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Vislink Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 54.77k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 52.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vislink Technologies Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.