These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are -49.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.85% or -$1.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.14% and -71.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SDC stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SDC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.90. The forecasts give the SmileDirectClub Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.56% or -10.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.53, up 38.80% from -$1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 54,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,275,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 12,000 SDC shares valued at $115200.0 on Nov 26. The shares were bought at $9.60 per share.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), on the other hand, is trading around $16.36 with a market cap of $2.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 181,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,318 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 627.68k shares after the latest sales, with -2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.70% with a share float percentage of 116.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.77 million shares worth more than $266.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.28 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.