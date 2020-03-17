These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) shares are -43.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.67% or -$2.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.01% and -37.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the WMB stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.04. The forecasts give the The Williams Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.03% or 3.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.1, up 3.40% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 994,950 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 152,967. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 856,211 and 147,967 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $54400.0 at $13.60 per share on Mar 12. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier bought another 1,100 WMB shares valued at $15345.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $13.95 per share. SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought 6,500 shares at $14.73 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $95750.0 while CHANDLER JOHN D, (Sr. Vice President & CFO) bought 13,000 shares on Mar 09 for $195966.0 with each share fetching $15.07.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), on the other hand, is trading around $3.39 with a market cap of $2.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.60% with a share float percentage of 546.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 71.89 million shares worth more than $461.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 13.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the investment firm holding over 46.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.97 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.