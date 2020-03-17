These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Tiffany & Co. (TIF), HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares are -13.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.58% or -$12.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.04% and -13.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Jefferies recommended the TIF stock is a Hold, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 25, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TIF stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $115.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.21. The forecasts give the Tiffany & Co. stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.31% or -5.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.50% in the current quarter to $1.77, up from the $1.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.6, down -0.00% from $4.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $1.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 102 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 925,694 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,019,225. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 805,321 and 696,896 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davey Andrea, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 8,841 shares worth $1.18 million at $133.63 per share on Dec 30. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 10,310 TIF shares valued at $1.38 million on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $133.68 per share. Harlan Leigh M. (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 83,063 shares at $133.57 per share on Dec 30 for a total of $11.1 million while Bogliolo Alessandro, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 276,046 shares on Dec 30 for $36.87 million with each share fetching $133.57.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is trading around $21.21 with a market cap of $3.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at HollyFrontier Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 673,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 96.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 160.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HollyFrontier Corporation having a total of 801 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.12 million shares worth more than $941.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $722.31 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.