These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares are -81.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.32% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -80.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.10% and -80.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the SLCA stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SLCA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.32. The forecasts give the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.44% or -13.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.39, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.48, down -15.70% from -$0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,118,459 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,900. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 834,677 and 37,356 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lind Bonnie Cruickshank, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $14475.0 at $4.83 per share on Nov 15. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 SLCA shares valued at $52510.0 on Dec 17. The shares were bought at $5.25 per share. Lind Bonnie Cruickshank (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $5.62 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $11238.0 while KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Nov 06 for $52899.0 with each share fetching $5.29.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), on the other hand, is trading around $15.00 with a market cap of $4.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 150 times at Nuance Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,024,840 shares. Insider sales totaled 571,243 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 119 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -88.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.23M shares after the latest sales, with 60.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.50% with a share float percentage of 280.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuance Communications Inc. having a total of 460 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.93 million shares worth more than $462.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.34 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.