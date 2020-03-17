Industry

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

By Richard Addington

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) shares are -17.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.62% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.85% and -15.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 15, 2019, Barclays recommended the WPM stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on December 05, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the WPM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.07. The forecasts give the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.75% or 15.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.9, up 20.00% from $0.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), on the other hand, is trading around $16.08 with a market cap of $6.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Dropbox Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 12,261,484 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,373,300 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.2M shares after the latest sales, with -206.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 251.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dropbox Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.55 million shares worth more than $295.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 5.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $294.77 million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Industry

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

Andrew Francis - 0
Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -37.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.44 and a high...
Read more
Industry

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Richard Addington - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is -70.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.30 and a...
Read more
Industry

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

Sue Brooks - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares are -31.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.58% or $1.42 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

New Big Money Means Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is -5.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high...
Read more

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares are -8.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.34% or -$0.69 lower in the...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are -12.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.06% or -$136.18 lower in the latest...
Read more

Is DXC Technology Company (DXC) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -56.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.11 and a high...
Read more

Who is the Top Investor In Celestica Inc. (CLS)?

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is -15.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us