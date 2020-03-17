Things appear to be looking up for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is -67.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $10.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.17% higher than the price target low of $0.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -47.66% and -58.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.72 million and changing -10.12% at the moment leaves the stock -83.61% off its SMA200. ACB registered -92.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.19.

The stock witnessed a -52.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.38%, and is -27.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.27% over the week and 9.78% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 2779 employees, a market worth around $809.04M. Current P/E ratio is 3.20. Distance from 52-week low is 9.86% and -93.29% from its 52-week high.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.35, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

507 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 38.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 14.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 17.42%. Institutions hold 13.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.81 million shares valued at $49.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.95% of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 17.61 million shares valued at $38.03 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 6.12 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $13.22 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $9.99 million.