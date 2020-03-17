Things appear to be looking up for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -53.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -41.80% and -41.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.62 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 33.99% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -73.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 189.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8700.

The stock witnessed a -45.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.98%, and is -23.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.26% over the week and 14.39% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $330.02M and $60.80M in sales. and $60.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 765.67% and -75.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $14.55M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 11.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.23% while institutional investors hold 10.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.50M, and float is at 199.93M with Short Float at 12.09%. Institutions hold 10.36% of the Float.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.