Things appear to be looking up for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -50.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.80 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.04% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 53.48% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.56, the stock is -49.02% and -51.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.39 million and changing -28.64% at the moment leaves the stock -46.76% off its SMA200. VICI registered -41.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.54.

The stock witnessed a -54.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.05%, and is -42.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.24% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $7.48B and $894.80M in sales. and $894.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Profit margin for the company is 61.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.51% and -56.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $249.92M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

496 institutions hold shares in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), with 852.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 118.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 595.21M, and float is at 466.82M with Short Float at 11.20%. Institutions hold 118.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the VICI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 49.19 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.17 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $949.74 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 28.44 million with a market value of $726.52 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $16.78 per share for a total of $167800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76171.0 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $16.79 per share for $167900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66171.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $21.90 for $109500.0. The insider now directly holds 56,171 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).