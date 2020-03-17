This Could Be A Brutal Week For Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) shares are -26.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.93% or -$1.66 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.02% and -32.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 21, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the CIM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on October 03, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CIM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.70. The forecasts give the Chimera Investment Corporation stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.52% or 20.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.10% in the current quarter to $0.55, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.23, up 0.60% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 476,300 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 92,808. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 434,938 and 92,808 in purchases and sales respectively.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.81 with a market cap of $792.77M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.90% with a share float percentage of 108.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company.