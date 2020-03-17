This Could Be A Brutal Week For Constellium SE (CSTM), Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares are -63.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.07% or -$1.83 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.96% and -62.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Northland Capital recommended the CSTM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CSTM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.53. The forecasts give the Constellium SE stock a price target range of $22.59 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.67. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.18% or 57.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.60% in the current quarter to $0.32, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.94, up 6.40% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.36 for the next year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.96 with a market cap of $491.59M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Realogy Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 745,788 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.63M shares after the latest sales, with 84.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 112.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realogy Holdings Corp. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.71 million shares worth more than $181.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.45 million and represent 16.03% of shares outstanding.