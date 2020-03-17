This Could Be A Brutal Week For Fitbit Inc. (FIT), ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares are -5.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.66% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.32% and -4.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 22, 2019, Wedbush recommended the FIT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FIT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.35. The forecasts give the Fitbit Inc. stock a price target range of $7.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.37% or 15.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.32, up 1.60% from -$0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 101 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,549,719 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,126,371. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 52,734 and 121,984 in purchases and sales respectively.

PARK JAMES, a PRESIDENT, CEO, COB at the company, sold 75,775 shares worth $508450.0 at $6.71 per share on Dec 09. The EVP, General Counsel, Sect. had earlier sold another 115,140 FIT shares valued at $738013.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $6.41 per share. PARK JAMES (PRESIDENT, CEO, COB) sold 340,987 shares at $6.75 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $2.3 million while PARK JAMES, (PRESIDENT, CEO, COB) sold 340,987 shares on Dec 05 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $6.80.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.50 with a market cap of $236.00M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at ProPetro Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 126,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.60% with a share float percentage of 83.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares worth more than $147.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.84 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.