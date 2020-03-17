This Could Be A Brutal Week For Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares are -25.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.01% or -$1.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.80% down YTD and -14.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.89% and -28.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the GRUB stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Perform on March 09, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the GRUB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.29. The forecasts give the Grubhub Inc. stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.51% or -21.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, up 11.10% from $0.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 180 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 159 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 222,418 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,110. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,123 and 58,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hall Samuel Pike, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 704 shares worth $34496.0 at $49.00 per share on Mar 03. The Prin. Acct. Officer/Controller had earlier sold another 104 GRUB shares valued at $5096.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $49.00 per share. DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,200 shares at $48.45 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $155040.0 while DeWitt Adam, (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,200 shares on Feb 18 for $160672.0 with each share fetching $50.21.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), on the other hand, is trading around $64.38 with a market cap of $49.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Prologis Inc. (PLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$34.97 million. This represented a 104.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $826.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.65 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.26 billion, significantly higher than the $1.8 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$859.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Prologis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 11,064 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,862 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 734.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prologis Inc. having a total of 1,200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.94 million shares worth more than $7.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 62.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.54 billion and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.