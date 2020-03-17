This Could Be A Brutal Week For JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares are -36.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.96% or -$15.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.38% down YTD and -35.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.44% and -35.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Odeon recommended the JPM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $88.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.17. The forecasts give the JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock a price target range of $170.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $104.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.02% or 15.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to $2.74, up from the $2.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.68, down -1.10% from $10.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.45 and $2.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 95 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 72 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,706,050 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,082,600. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 354,678 and 365,448 in purchases and sales respectively.

Petno Douglas B, a CEO Commercial Banking at the company, sold 62,085 shares worth $8.19 million at $131.94 per share on Jan 27. The Co-President & COO, CEO CIB had earlier sold another 15,212 JPM shares valued at $2.06 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $135.72 per share. Erdoes Mary E. (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) bought 51,000 shares at $100.00 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $5.1 million while HOBSON MELLODY L, (Director) bought 14,600 shares on Jan 15 for $1.99 million with each share fetching $136.39.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.74 with a market cap of $654.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RRC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -85.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.02 million. This represented a 92.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $605.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$7.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$7.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.61 billion from $8.85 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $681.84 million, significantly lower than the $990.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$66.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Range Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 2,902,398 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,438 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.63M shares after the latest sales, with 106.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 221.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company.